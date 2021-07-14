Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did the Kents manage to save Clark?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12, Lois turned to John Henry Irons to get some insight into the next move.

A Startling Discovery - Superman & Lois

The arrival of John Diggle threatened to put Clark out of business for good.

Meanwhile, Jonathan encouraged Jordan to strengthen his powers to help with the looming battle.

Watch Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Diggle: General Lane needs this delivered to his tent straight away.
Army soldier: Yes, sir.

Lois: John Diggle.
Diggle: Lois Lane. So, this is where you and Clark moved the family.
Lois: Yeah, we thought a slower pace of life might be good for us.
Diggle: Well, it looks like that didn't go quite as planned.

Where Is He? - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12
Difficult Times - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12
Diggle's Back - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12
A Bitter Alliance - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12
Will John Help? - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12
Lois Pleads - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12
