Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Did Superman manage to get through to Morgan Edge?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13, there was a lot of tension when the brothers had to share the same room.

Meanwhile, Lois and Chrissy worked together on a story that could change the fate of the town.

Elsewhere, Jordan found a welcome distraction on a stressful school day.

You don't know what it was like to hear my dad give the order to kill you.

Lois

Machine: Detecting a Kryptonian.
John: Where?
Clark: She's headed for the DOD.

Caught Red Handed - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13
Lois Schemes - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13
Chrissy Questions - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13
Their Next Move - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13
Kyle Moves On - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13
Making Big Moves - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13
