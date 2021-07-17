Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 1

How do you sell your supernatural-tinged home?

You turn to Luke Roman!

Looking for New Clients - Surreal Estate Season 1 Episode 1

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us to a team of elite specialists that handle the cases no one else can:

Haunted and possessed.

These houses would scare buyers away, but the show delves deep into the process of making them sellable.

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Megan: I don't believe in ghosts.
Luke: Neither do I. I just work with them.

A stigmatized property is one whose value has been affected by unfortunate occurrences -- ragic events associated with the property, including but not limited to murder, suicide, even accidental death or the perception, either real or imagined, of any residual unpleasantness related to said unfortunate occurrences.

Luke

