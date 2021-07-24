Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 2

at .

Did Susan manage to prove her worth?

On SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2, things took a gnarly turn when the latest mission proved to be difficult.

Luke In a Suit - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Luke pondered whether Roman Real Estate would continue to be feasible if they got more bad press.

Elsewhere, Jamie wanted to move to a new property, but would the ghostly figures follow him if he left the house?

Watch SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch SurrealEstate online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Susan: August! I saw her. A, a little girl.
August: If one works at Yellowstone National Park, one should not be surprised to encounter a bear every once in a while.

Luke: What were you doing in the attic.
Susan: The little girl said she left her doll up there.
Zooey: Wait. And you believed her?
Susan: She's dead, right? Why would she lie?

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2

SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Time for Hunting - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
Luke In a Suit - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
Unfriendly Game of Chess - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
Just a Girl Named Cindy - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
An Unpleasant Apparition - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
Demon Child - SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
  1. SurrealEstate
  2. SurrealEstate Season 1
  3. SurrealEstate Season 1 Episode 2
  4. Watch SurrealEstate Online: Season 1 Episode 2