Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Sarah manage to allow immigration in Greylock?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7, people from the U.S. wanted to become a part of the country, and it caused a lot of problems.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Danny were faced with someone from the past and had very different feelings about the stranger.

Elsewhere, Danny helped Corinne with some legal paperwork, but Corinne got more than she bargained for.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.