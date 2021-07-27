Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 7

at .

Did Sarah manage to allow immigration in Greylock?

On The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7, people from the U.S. wanted to become a part of the country, and it caused a lot of problems.

Surprise Development - The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Sarah and Danny were faced with someone from the past and had very different feelings about the stranger.

Elsewhere, Danny helped Corinne with some legal paperwork, but Corinne got more than she bargained for.

Watch The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7 Online

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

I know if we work together, we can create something that all of Greylock can be proud of. And we can show the world that real democracy is alive and well.

Sarah [to her Congress]

A.J.: Is [Weston] coming back or can I return my noise-canceling headphones?
Sarah: No! We aren't that loud, are we?
A.J.: There was a couple of times when I thought God was actually going to answer you.

The Republic of Sarah Season 1 Episode 7

