What to Watch: Independence Day, Gossip Girl, Fear Street Part Two - 1978

It's official; summer is here!

Americans can tell because the 4th of July means roasting hot dogs on the grill and watching fireworks as we celebrate the founding of our nation.

That also means television marathons and exciting feature films from back in the day.

This is also a week of premieres with Gossip Girl, Leverage: Redemption, and Virgin River hitting small screens everywhere. See what else there is to watch this week.

Saturday, July 3

Jaws (Peacock)

Great news, Jaws fanatics!

The classic film is not only playing in theaters this week (I saw it several years ago on the big screen. It's highly recommended you give it a whirl), but you can also catch it on Peacock!

The entire premise of the movie centers on the 4th of July holiday week and how tourism is essential to the small beach community.

Oh, that damned mayor worrying about the bottom line instead of the trail of blood. Am I right??

One last piece of good news? Peacock is streaming ALL FOUR Jaws movies, so your Saturday? It's complete.

Yellowstone Marathon (Paramount)

What? You've been too stubborn to watch Kevin Costner in Tyler Sheridan's Yellowstone?

Well, you're in luck because Paramount is airing a marathon of the series this weekend. You DO want to watch it. Trust me.

And for those of you who have no use for stinkin' commercials, you can check it out on Peacock, which has all three seasons.

What's more American than the great west and Kevin Costner??

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Yes, that's right. We're recommending a Stranger Things marathon.

It's got all of the right notes to become a highlight of your holiday weekend, including kids on bikes, aliens, and a 1980s set.

And I bet some of you still have never seen it. So, get moving!

Sunday, July 4

Independence Day (HBO Max)

Lucky you!! Independence Day is streaming on HBO Max.

Roland Emmerich fought hard for Will Smith to play the lead, sending Smith on a path to stardom.

Emmerich and Devlin also fought for the commercial to contain the White House demolition by the aliens.

Missing out on this great disaster flick on the day you should watch it is unacceptable!

Monday, July 5

The Beast Must Die (AMC+)

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star in this revenge thriller about a mother seeking justice for her son's murder.

It's six episodes that will leave you breathless, and the actors give stunningly emotional performances.

The premiere drops on AMC+ here and will be on AMC's linear channel on the 12th.

Wednesday, July 7

8/7c Kung Fu (The CW)

Nicky and Henry find the location of another weapon, and head to Vegas.

Zhilan is hot on their trail, while Nicky tries to protect the person who has the weapon, while convincing him they need it.

Jin and Mei-Li make an important decision regarding their restaurant.

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

Big Brother is making some big changes!

After years of casting influencers that are more concerned with followers than gameplay, the series is revamping the format with its most diverse cast ever.

Contestants will play in teams as a way to alleviate mass alliances that steamroll the games.

10/9c Younger (TV Land)

The most ardent fans have already watched Younger's final season, but the rest of you get your chance now.

How will it all end? Will Liza marry a prince of a man and ride off into the sunset?

Will Kelsey stay with Millennial or start something of her own that she can grow? You'll need to tune in to find out.

Thursday, July 8

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Gossip Girl is back and it’s edgier than ever before.

A new crop of teenagers go under the microscope of the newest iteration of the blogger that causes more harm than good.

Airing on HBO Max this time, the series dials up the heat to deliver something that can only be described as Euphoria meets Elite.

Friday, July 9

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 (Netflix)

Wanna hear a killer story?

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets.

Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Watch the Fear Street Trilogy only on Netflix this July.

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 - July 9

Fear Street Part Three: 1666 - July 16

Atypical (Netflix)

It’s been a long wait, but the final season is here!

Sam is ready for the next big stage of his life, and whatever that entails.

His sister, mother, and father are also on to new things, but where will they all end up?

Black Widow (Disney+)

Scarlett Johanson’s turn at leading a MCU movie is here.

There’s been some big delays, and this origins story aims to delve deeper into the superhero’s past.

The cast is rounded out by Florence Pugh and David Harbour, so yeah, this is one you don’t want to miss!

iCarly (Paramount+)

Carly continues her revival web series.

Spencer, Freddie, Harper, and Millicent get up to some funny antics, as does Carly Shay!

The reboot airs on Paramout+ and has had hilarious first few episodes.

Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV)

Full season release! Leverage welcomes viewers back to the team.

Elliot, Sophie, Parker, and Hardison return with two new faces to help people.

Catch the first half of the season on IMDB TV!

Virgin River (Netflix)

What happened to Jack?

Virgin River is back, and it gets right into business to unpack the big revelations from the end of Virgin River Season 2.

There’s more romance than ever before, but there’s also a lot of heartache.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 (Paramount+)

The race for the crown has become a lot more cutthroat.

After Silky Nutmeg Ganache's shocking elimination, the queens are left reeling to analyze all the lipstick votes. Will tensions flare due to the secret votes? Will Jan's determination to win a challenge work out in her favor?

Tune into Paramout+ to find out which queen will get the chop next.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.