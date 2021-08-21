All Rise: OWN in Talks to Revive Canceled CBS Drama

In a spectacular turn of events, All Rise could return from the dead.

Per Deadline, the canceled CBS drama could be revived at cable network OWN.

The outlet states that Warner Bros. TV is in very early negotiations about a potential third season renewal.

These talks are notoriously complicated, and there's no guarantee that a renewal will come on the back of it.

Still, Warner Bros. TV is in negotiations with the cast to lock them in should a new season get ordered.

The cast was released in June when their options expired, and that usually complicates shows returning from the dead.

But there appears to be interest, which could bode well for the future of the show.

Leading up to the cancellation after two seasons, it was revealed that creator/co-showrunner was fired following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct.

Unlike many other series on TV during the recent season, All Rise was relatively steady, but the cancellation announcement is thought to have come due to the behind-the-scenes drama and because CBS did not own it.

Simone Missick headlined the legal drama as Judge Lola Carmichael, while Wilson Bethel starred as her best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan.

The cast also included Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkin, Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky.

It's rare for a show to be picked up this long after cancellation, but it's nice to know that Warner Bros. believes in the series because it was very good.

It tackled topics that many shows avoided, and the cast was also good. The move to cable could also allow the show to tackle harder cases.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.