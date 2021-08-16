Discovery+ Orders SmartLess Docuseries Following Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett on Podcast Tour

Discovery+ will feature three comedy legends in an upcoming docuseries.

The streamer today ordered two 75-minute documentary-style specials following Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett during the North American tour for their hit podcast SmartLess.

The untitled special docuseries is set to bow in 2022 and will feature highlights from their celebrity interviews during the tour, as well as exclusive, behind-the-scenes access throughout the six city tour that takes place in February.

“Jason, Sean and Will are three absolute legends who have accomplished so much in this industry - from comedy to drama, on the stage and to our screens,” said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc.

“As they are now conquering the world of podcasts, we’re excited to show an entirely new side of them in this docuseries, where we will have incredible access to all the behind-the-scenes moments from what is sure to be an insightful and hilarious tour."

"And to all the ‘SmartLess’ fans: please know we’re still working on the deal for Tracey from Wisconsin.”

The discovery+ deal for SmartLess was put together by Aleen Keshishian of Lighthouse Management & Media.

SmartLess, with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity.

A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind.

The passion project of three friends has turned into a wildly successful podcast, named one of the Best Shows of 2020 by Apple as well as consistently ranking Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 on overall shows on iTunes.

As of August 1, new episodes will be released exclusively for one week on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before they are widely available on all other platforms.

The podcast guests have included Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, W. Kamau Bell, Stacey Abrams, Billie Eilish, and Megan Rapinoe.

Your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.