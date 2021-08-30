Dynasty Spoilers: The End of Falliam?

Fallon's devotion to Fallon Unlimited is messing with her relationship.

The CW has dropped plot details for Dynasty Season 4 Episode 17, and, well, there might be some good news on the horizon.

"Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) remains hyper-focused on Fallon Unlimited, but realizes she needs some time with Liam (Adam Huber)," the description begins.

If you watch Dynasty online, you know Eva has been getting closer to Liam, regularly trying to help him when she doesn't need to.

Some comments from her would not sit well with Fallon, but this being Dynasty, we should prepare for Falliam to be tested like never before.

"Kirby (Maddison Brown) returns to the Manor and begins to make amends with those she hurt, with help from Sam (Rafael de la Fuente)," the logline continues.

Yes, Kirby is finally back, and we're sure there's going to be a lot of tension on the back of it.

Kirby's been in a dark place ever since her father's death, and she was unable to attend the funeral.

How will she be able to get back in a good place with everyone in her life?

"Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Jeff (Sam Adegoke) form a new partnership," it continues.

Could this have something to do with Jeff's plan to go to space? There's not much else this partnership could be about.

On a more serious note, can the writers give these two compelling storylines?

"The recent turn of events causes Blake (Grant Show) to become curious about new developments and asks Adam (Sam Underwood) for help," the description says of Blake's arc.

Blake has been zeroing in on the world of politics, but it's not going to be an easy road.

He has so much he wants to keep in the past that it's obvious someone will want to take him down.

"Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) warns Amanda (guest star Eliza Bennett) about Blake," the logline concludes.

Blake will probably want to keep Amanda close to him because of her strides in the world of law.

The Carringtons seem to court controversy everywhere they go, so this seems like a power play from Blake.

Alexis has messed up as a parent on many occasions, but something tells me she wants to make sure everything is good with Amanda.

This episode of Dynasty airs on September 3 on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.