Ellen Burstyn to Reprise Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Role

Law & Order: Organized Crime is bringing back another SVU alum.

According to Deadline, Ellen Burstyn will return as Bernadette Stabler, mother of Elliot Stabler, on the second season of the popular drama series.

The outlet notes that Burstyn will play a guest star.

Hey, it's something. Maybe this will lead to more appearances because Burstyn was electric as Bernadette back in the day.

The actress won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work on an episode of SVU almost 13 years ago.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 bowed last season on NBC, and it follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD following the loss of his wife.

The city and the police department have changed in the time he's been away, forcing him to adapt to the new way of working.

His aim is to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the biggest crime syndicates in the city.

The series was a different direction for the franchise, and it resulted in bumper ratings and an early second season renewal.

News of Burstyn's casting comes just days after it was announced Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones would be part of the Season 2 cast.

Dylan McDermott will also be back for Season 2, but instead of being a full-fledged regular, he'll be a recurring player, which makes sense when you consider how the first season wrapped.

NBC is kicking off its Law & Order shows with a three-hour event on September 23, beginning with one hour of SVU and followed by two episodes of Organized Crime.

Previously planned Law & Order: For the Defense, which was on track for a fall launch, has been officially canceled.

The network and Dick Wolfe felt like the project did not come together in a way that worked well, but another spinoff is in the works.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.