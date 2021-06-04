Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 16

at .

Did the wedding go off without a hitch?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16, Fin and Phoebe prepared for the big day.

Presiding Over An Unusual Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Benson and Rollins tried to help a homeless single mother who's being trafficked in exchange for safe housing.

Elsewhere, a surprising call from Stabler surprised Benson.

Kat: My guess: Ms. Swanson's a busybody.
Fin: May be, but we still gotta follow up.

Kat: Lots of post-pandemic weddings. It's gonna be hard to find a venue.
Fin: I don't need a venue.
Rollins: Yes you do, and you need someone to marry you. [Carisi comes in] Carisi, you still have your minister's license, right?
Carisi: You don't need me to -
Rollins: Yes, we do. For Fin.
Fin: Friday the 28th. I don't know where, but be there.

A Bittersweet Occasion - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16
Stabler Makes an Appearance - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16
All Dressed Up - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16
Business or Pleasure - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16
Celebrating a Marriage - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16
Benson Attends Fin's Wedding - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16
