Grace and Frankie Surprise: Netflix Drops New Episodes!

Friday the 13th is known by many as an unlucky day.

But Netflix had a surprise to wash those feelings away on Friday morning:

The streamer dropped the first four episodes of the seventh and final season.

The reason?

Fans have waited long enough for the final season (19 months, to be exact).

“It’s been quite the year and a half, and we could all use a duo like Grace and Frankie in our lives right about now,” Netflix said in a statement.

“So, as a treat, Jane and Lily are giving you the first four episodes of the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie.”

It was previously announced that with Season 7’s final 16-episode order, Grace and Frankie, produced by Skydance Television, will make history as the longest-running Netflix original series ever, out of both comedy and drama, with 94 episodes.

“It's thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of aging, will be the oldest show on Netflix.” said co-creators and showrunners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris almost two years ago when the final season was announced.

Fonda and Tomlin commented: “We are both delighted and heartbroken that ‘Grace & Frankie’ will be back for its seventh, though final, season."

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we’ll still be around."

"We’ve outlasted so many things—just hope we don't outlast the planet.”

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, and Peter Gallagher, all who reprise their roles in the seventh and final season.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris return as showrunners and executive producers of the final season, alongside executive producers Paula Weinstein, Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost.

