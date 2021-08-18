Jared Padalecki Clarifies Jensen Ackles Supernatural Twitter Drama

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki is opening up about what seemed to be a very public falling out with his co-star Jensen Ackles over a spinoff of the series.

Back in June, news broke that Ackles was working on a prequel project with Danneel Ackles that would follow John and Mary Winchester in a tale told from Dean's perspective.

At the time, Padalecki responded that he did not know about the project's existence and said that he was "bummed" and "gutted."

Speaking to the New York Times, Jared opened up about the conversation he had with his on-screen brother following the announcement.

"I hadn't heard of it, and then he and I chatted [the next morning]," he said.

"He just kind of explained, 'Man, it's not picked up yet. It's not even written yet.'"

"He knows and I know how much Supernatural means to both of us, and it wasn't a secret he was trying to keep, necessarily. It was just something that he didn't feel really even existed yet."

"But he has been like, 'Hey, I'll let you know what's going on."

Jared added that he loves Jensen "deeply" and claimed fans had misinterpreted his original tweets.

"It was just one of those things that, because it was online and people were assuming I was part of it, I really wanted to just say, 'Hey, I'm not keeping a secret from you guys. I just don't know about this,'" he said.

"And I should be old enough to know better than to put something out there and expect that people will understand.

"It's hard to tweet a specific tone. If you write it online, it's like, 'Oh, he doesn't know! They're going to kill each other! The world is ending!' And I'm like, 'No, no, no.' [Laughs] I try to avoid social media as much as possible because of that."

While it seemed like the two men were feuding, they later announced they had a chat about it.

It's good to know all is right between them, but we're unsure how to feel about this potential prequel.

Supernatural spinoffs have a history of being in development for a long time and not getting a series commitment.

