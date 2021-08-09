Midnight Mass: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Haunting of Hill House Creator's New Show

There may be no follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor, but Mike Flanagan's new series looks to have a similar tone to the shows that came before it.

Netflix on Monday announced a September 24 premiere date for the seven-episode limited series.

The series tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?

Created and directed by Flanagan, the series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures.

"I'm just going to admit it... Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far," Flanagan penned in a letter.

"As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it's not hard to see what makes this so personal," he said of the series.

"The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core."

"There is a darkness at work on Crockett Island," he warns.

"Some of it is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn't hard to see in our own world, unfortunately."

"But this show is about something else as well... faith itself," the letter continues.

"One of the greatest mysteries of human nature."

"How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light - and hope - we sing."

"I hope you enjoy our song," the letter concludes.

Intrigued?

Check out the teaser trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.