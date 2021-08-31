NCIS Boss Teases Mark Harmon's Reduced Role on Season 19

Ever since NCIS was picked up for its 19th season, fans have been left in the dark over how Mark Harmon will play into things.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Harmon was plotting his exit from the series, which reportedly pushed CBS to question whether to pick up the series for another season.

Ultimately, the show was renewed for Season 19, and new reports suggested that Harmon will appear as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a handful of episodes.

If you watch NCIS online, you know the series has set up a potential exit for the actor.

NCIS Season 18 concluded with Gibbs away from the NCIS and surviving an explosion.

Yes, there was an attempt on the beloved character's life, but there's no telling what's on the agenda for the character.

Steven D Binder, the showrunner of the series, has opened up about where things stand heading into NCIS Season 19.

"A lot of things are reported on this show that aren’t necessarily true," he explained in an interview with TV Line.

"What we’re trying to focus on right now is telling the best stories we can with the characters we have — and Gibbs is a part of that world. And I think we’re doing a pretty good job with that."

As for where that leaves Gibbs, Binder offered up the following:

"Gibbs has been hunting down this serial killer, and he’s doing it alone He’s cut off from his team… but in the beginning episodes, that’s going to change."

So, Binder didn't confirm how much of NCIS Season 19 Mark Harmon will be a part of, but it sounds like it's considerably more than the handful of episodes teased earlier this year.

Gary Coleman was officially added to the cast in June, but it was revealed he would not be looked at as Harmon's replacement.

Cole plays FBI Special Agent Alden Park.

Katrina Law has also been upped to series regular status in the aftermath of the shocking announcement that Emily Wickersham had departed the series.

NCIS also has to contend with another big hurdle next season:

It is leaving its Tuesday at 8/7c timeslot behind for good.

CBS officially moved the show to Mondays at 9/8c.

It will be exciting to see if the show remains popular in key demographics with the move.

What are your thoughts on Harmon's involvement?

Hit the comments below to chat with me!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.