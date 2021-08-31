The Game Revival Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date: Who's Returning?

The Game is making a comeback in the near future.

Paramount+ revealed Tuesday that the revival of The CW/BET series would see the light of day, Thursday, November 11.

What's more, the streamer also revealed more casting additions for the 10-episode revival.

Madam Secretary's Tom Daly is set as Colonel Ulysses S. Thatcher, the owner of the Las Vegas fury football team.

Toby Sandeman has also landed the role of Garret Evans, the top football player in the league.

On top of that, original star Coby Bell, who played Jason Pitts in the original series, is set for a special appearance in the comeback season.

He joins fellow returning stars Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall, who are set to star as Kelly Pitts and Derwin Davis, respectively.

Original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson (Insecure) and Hosea Chanchez (Black Lightning) are also reprising their roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and footballer Malik Wright, respectively.

The half-hour series will be executive produced by original show creator Mara Brock Akil, showrunner and writer Devon Greggory (American Soul), Salim Akil (Black Lightning), and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer (Girlfriends), and Tom Russo (Black-ish) of Grammnet NH Productions.

Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, the revival begins with a mix of the original cast and new players to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.

“Fifteen years ago I created ‘The Game’ and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” stated Mara Brock Akil earlier this year.

“I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“From the moment it debuted, ‘The Game’ was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+.

“What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

“‘The Game’ is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future,” said Greggory.

“I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

“I love this show,” said Grammer.

“I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. (Grammnet NH Productions has) been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades."

"I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.”

