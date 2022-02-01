The Game Scores Season 2 Renewal at Paramount+

The Game is not going anywhere.

Paramount+ today announced a second season renewal for the reboot.

The series stars Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez, and Toby Sandeman.

The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

The team tackles racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play the game.

“With ample humor and heart, Devon Greggory reimagined an iconic series, brought back beloved legacy characters and introduced new fan favorites,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“As Tasha Mack says, ‘game recognizes game,’ and audiences continue to discover the series on Paramount+. We look forward to what Devon and his team have in store for us next season on and off the field.”

The series is executive produced by showrunner and writer Devon Greggory, original show creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil, and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Inphiniti Entertainment, Akil Productions, and Grammnet NH Productions.

The Game originally aired on The CW from 2006-2009, and was revived by BET in 2011.

The BET iteration concluded in 2015, bringing many of the central storylines to a close.

Bringing the show back with a mix of old and new cast members was always going to be a big swing, but fans have embraced the new take with open arms.

News of the renewal comes on the same day Paramount+ issued renewals for SEAL Team Season 6 and The Mayor of Kingstown Season 2.

The streamer is giving all of these shows a vote of confidence in keeping them around, and we can't wait to see what's on tap for them.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Did you enjoy the revival's opening season?

Hit the comments below.