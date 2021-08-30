The Resident Shocker: Emily VanCamp Leaving After 4 Seasons!

The Resident is losing its leading lady.

Per Deadline, Emily VanCamp is checking out of the FOX medical drama after four seasons in the role of Nic Nevin.

The outlet states that VanCamp asked to be released from her contract at the end of The Resident Season 4.

There was a desire for the actress to come back in a guest-starring role to wrap up her character's arc, but it did not work out.

With no indication about how the character will be written out, fans have already been questioning what the recently released promo means.

The promo shows a lot of intense drama for the characters, and there are even hints that the show could be giving Nic a permanent exit by the way of death.

VanCamp revealed last week that she and her husband, Josh Bowman, had welcomed their first child, Iris.

The actress opted to keep the pregnancy private, so fans were surprised by the cute announcement last week.

The Resident Season 4 concluded with Nic giving birth to her and Conrad's (Matt Czuchry) first child, who they called Georgiana Grace Hawkins, after both of their late mothers.

If you watch The Resident online, you know Nic's pregnancy was filled with needless drama.

The character was brutally stabbed by a man who had been turned away from the hospital.

When you think about it, The Resident Season 4 Episode 14 could have served as a series finale, having concluded with a montage of the biggest moments throughout their relationship.

Is it possible the show was getting fans ready back then for the looming exit?

It's hard to imagine Nic just getting up and leaving, so we're inclined to believe something bad will happen in the fifth season's opening episodes.

The Resident Season 5 is set to debut Tuesday, September 21, so fans only have a few weeks to wait.

VanCamp is best-known for her role as Emily Thorne/Amanda Clarke on the sudsy ABC drama, Revenge, but she has also appeared on Brothers & Sisters and Everwood.

The star also has a pivotal role as Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her most recent appearance was in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It's unclear whether a future in the MCU is in the cards for the TV Fanatic favorite, but we'll be following her wherever she goes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.