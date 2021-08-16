This Is Us Final Season Scoop Brought NBC Execs to Tears

One of TV's biggest shows is wrapping up for good this coming season.

And while little is known about what This Is Us Season 6 will be about, Dan Fogelman has opened up about him telling NBC execs what will go down.

As expected, his plans had those at the network in tears.

“People were crying to the point that I wasn’t sure if I should keep going or not,” Fogleman explained during Deadline’s Contenders FYC Q&A.

“Cameras were shutting off, and I thought I’d lost people.”

Fogelman then opened up about writing This Is Us Season 6 Episode 1.

“[I]t’s the second time I’ve cried writing the show,” he shared, adding that the first time was when writing the death of William.

“I was like, ‘Oh God, what’s happening?’”

As previously reported, This Is Us has been postponed to midseason to allow the series to have a relatively uninterrupted run.

The final season was made official in May.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” Fogelman shared on social media at the time.

“While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended.”

“We’ll work hard to stick the landing,” he added.

Mandy Moore said that she has one season left of her "favorite job."

"Officially official. One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment," she wrote on social media when the last season was announced.

"I'm already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end. BUT ... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

"What a ride it's been ... what an incredible season to come," Susan Kelechi Watson shared.

