Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66: This Is Us, Truth Be Told, and More Costars Pay Tribute

Tragedy has struck the TV world as it has been revealed that beloved actor Ron Cephas Jones has died.

A representative for the This Is Us alum told People on Saturday and revealed his death was caused by a "long-standing pulmonary issues."

Jones appeared in all six seasons of the NBC series, which wrapped its run in 2022.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman issued a statement on the actor's death via X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life."

"The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don't think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect."

"I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon," he added.

"He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us."

Sterling K. Brown, who played Cephas Jones' on-screen biological son, also took to social media to pay tribute.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us," Brown wrote in an Instagram post.

"The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I'll see you when I get there."

Fellow This Is Us costar Mandy Moore also took to social media to pay tribute to her former costar.

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of This Is Us was the greatest gift," Moore wrote alongside a photo of the pair on This Is Us Season Season 6 Episode 15.

She added that "he was pure magic as a human and an artist" and an "intrinsic part of the fabric of the show."

"I'll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye,"

"Thank you for brightening every room you walked into. I'll never forget and have been changed by your kind heart, amazing spirit, immeasurable talent and beautiful smile," added Chrissy Metz.

"May your transition be full of light and peace. Sending all of my love to Jasmine & his loved ones during this time. You are truly the coolest cat."

Cephas Jones' Truth Be Told costar Octavia Spencer took to Instagram to pay tribute.

"Ron was an incredibly talented actor and, most importantly, a wonderfully kind human being," she wrote.

"Every day on set with Ron was a good day. I'm sending all my love to his daughter Jasmine, family, friends and fans."

"Update: this one is hitting very hard," she later added.

"I learned so much from Ron in every single scene we had together. Whenever I saw his name on the call sheet I would get excited because I knew I'd be getting a year's worth of technique in that 8 hour day."

"For those pursuing acting as a living, let Emmy Award Winner, Ron Cephas Jones, be the type of perfection you strive to achieve. That man could break down a scene. Jasmine gets it honestly."

Jones' impressive list of credits also included Law & Order: Organized Crime, Better Things, Lisey's Story, Looking for Alaska, Luke Cage, The Get Down, and Mr. Robot.

He also appeared in The Blacklist, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and NYPD Blue.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ron Cephas Jones during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.

