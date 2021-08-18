Ultra City Smiths Season Finale Exclusive Clip: Darkness Falls

Are you ready for the season finale of Ultra City Smiths?

The thrilling conclusion airs Thursday on AMC+, and it's going to be fun!

"There’s a darkness here in Ultra City. Yeah, something heavy’s coming down. Mills has to figure it out and stop it. And now he’s all alone," reads the official logline for the finale.

AMC+ shared an exclusive look at the episode, and the clip shows Donella on a mission to pass the torch for a Mayoral candidate.

The problem is that she can't find anyone who will be allowed to do the job.

The clip is fun and shows off the signature humor we've come to expect from this addictive series.

From AMC Studios and created by Conrad, Ultra City Smiths hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Kurtwood Smith).

Two intrepid detectives (Jimmi Simpson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home.

The all-star voice cast includes Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House), Dax Shepard (Parenthood, The Ranch), Alia Shawkat (Search Party, Duck Butter), Tim Meadows (Schooled, No Activity), Terry O’Quinn (Lost, Patriot), Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment, Shadowlands), Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Traffic), and Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve).

The voice cast also includes Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!), Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don’t Die), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday), and John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet).

Also joining the cast is Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite), Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad), Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4), Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop), Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD), and Hana Mae Lee (Patriot, The Babysitter: Killer Queen).

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner, and Chris Waters serve as executive producers along with Jennifer Scher. Jeff Dieter and Thomas J. Glynn are producers.

Check out the clip below.

