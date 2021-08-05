Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 14

at .

Did Callie and Mariana find the right clients?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14, the sisters worked together to find the right candidates for the trial.

Expectant Mom - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Gael and Isabella struggled with co-parenting and it threatened to drive a wedge between Gael and Callie.

Elsewhere, Dennis had a bomb to drop on Davia about what he wanted to do with his life.

Watch Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Gael: What about deep-sea whales and stingrays?
Isabella: OK, sounds like someone wants a boy.
Gael: No, not at all. I'm just thinking of something that's not gendered. My sister Jazmin is trans, and she kinda had a tough time growing up.
Isabella: I never thought about that.
Gael: Yeah, no one does. We're socialized to think pink for girls and blue for boys, but what if we let our kid pick? You know? When they're old enough we let them decide if they want mermaids or monster trucks or both.
Isabella: I think that sounds perfect.

Dennis: I just wish I knew what I loved to do anymore.
Davia: Well, you love cooking.
Dennis: I love you.

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14 Photos

A New Venture - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
Expectant Mom - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
Artistic Endeavors - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
Co-parents at the Coterie - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
Gael's Layers -tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
Dennis' Date Night - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
  1. Good Trouble
  2. Good Trouble Season 3
  3. Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 14
  4. Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 14