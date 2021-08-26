Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 17

at .

Did the anonymous tip help or hinder the case?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 17, Callie was shocked to realize someone was helping her.

Jamie's Conclusion - tall - Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Malika explored new feelings toward a co-worker that threatened to derail her new relationship.

Elsewhere, Davia's physique found her slipping back into old habits, leading to a stunning realization.

Gael finally introduced Isabella to his family, but at what cost?

Watch Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 17 Online

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 17 Quotes

Gael: So, um, the reason I wanted to talk to you guys is that I'm going to be a father.
Mrs. Martinez: We didn't even know you had a girlfriend.
Mr. Martinez: The way I knew that this bisexual thing was a phase.
Gael: I'm still bisexual, and she's not my girlfriend.

Malika: So do you get a queer vibe from her?
Tanya: Do you get a queer vibe?
Malika: I don't know. I mean she asked me to go on a hike, but I was kinda wondering if it was a date.
Tanya: What if it was? Would you be open to that?
Malika: I mean I've never dated a woman, but I guess I wouldn't be closed to it if the chemistry was there.

Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 17

