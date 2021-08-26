Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 3 Episode 17

Did the anonymous tip help or hinder the case?

On Good Trouble Season 3 Episode 17, Callie was shocked to realize someone was helping her.

Meanwhile, Malika explored new feelings toward a co-worker that threatened to derail her new relationship.

Elsewhere, Davia's physique found her slipping back into old habits, leading to a stunning realization.

Gael finally introduced Isabella to his family, but at what cost?

Use the video above to watch Good Trouble online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.