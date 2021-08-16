Watch Heels Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did the brothers manage to play nice?

Heels Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us to the world of Duffy, Georgia, where it's all about wrestling.

Staci and Thomas Cheering - Heels Season 1 Episode 1

With two brothers being forced against each other, the one with the "villain" label set out to change his life.

Meanwhile, Crystal learned something about Ace that made her question their relationship.

How did it play out?

Heels Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

Jack: That's not fair. You put sex on my mind before church. How dare you?
Staci: Well, after church we can go see a movie. I'll leave my underwear in the car.

Ace: What? You made cuz I said fuck? They loved it!
Jack: We got kids who come to the show, Ace.
Ace: Yeah. To see me! I mean, listen to that!
Jack: When you're in the ring, you stick to my script.
Ace: Ace! Ace! Ace! Ace! You hear that?

Heels Season 1 Episode 1

