Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 6

at .

Did Murphy get her wish?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6, she set out to save Jesse, but it landed them both in deeper trouble.

Josh Strikes a Deal with Murphy - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 5

Meanwhile, a disagreement between Gene and Josh brought their past to the forefront.

Elsewhere, Max continued on his path of self-discovery, but he also realized he would need to find a way to help his allies.

Watch In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch In the Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6 Quotes

I have a question. What if the DNA doesn't match?

Josh

I can't believe the IRS dude signed off on it given his history with Murphy.

Sarah

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6 Photos

Flirting Around - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
Seeking Leslie's Help - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
Code Missing - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
Forever MVP - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
A Shocking Realization - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
Visiting Felix's Sister - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
  1. In The Dark
  2. In The Dark Season 3
  3. In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6
  4. Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 6