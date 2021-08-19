Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 7

at .

What happened to Jess?

On In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7, Murphy, Felix, and Casey turned to Josiah to get answers about their friend's fate.

Flirting Around - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 6

Was she dead or alive?

Meanwhile, Gene set out to make a bold move that could even the odds between the bad guys and the good guys.

However, she failed to realize that someone knew she was scheming.

Watch In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7 Online

Use the video above to watch In The Dark online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7 Quotes

Just to warn you my sister is kind of a bitch.

Felix

There are people who want to kill me. We need to leave town tonight.

Josiah

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7

In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7 Photos

A Very Good Boy - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
Hearing the Plan - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
Expressi- tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
Expressive Plotting - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
Trespassing - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
B & E - tall - In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
  1. In The Dark
  2. In The Dark Season 3
  3. In The Dark Season 3 Episode 7
  4. Watch In The Dark Online: Season 3 Episode 7