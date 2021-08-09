Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Unique kill his childhood friends?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 4, things took a deadly turn when the police ambushed his re-up.

Meanwhile, Raq brought Symphony to the house, leading to an awkward dinner with Karen.

What did Karen want in the end?

Elsewhere, Jukebox wanted LouLou out of the studio for good.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

We gonna hit back, though. I just gotta figure out if it's gonna be to the body or to the head.

Unique

P-We: That cop played the fuck out of us! Killed us!
Unique: Trash sucking on that glass dick is what killed us, P-We. Took his eyes off the fucking ball, man. This ain't about no Howard. I ain't never trusted that cop. I'd never tell that pig shit. Cuz I don't trust nobody. Let's be motherfucking clear, man. Any one of ya'll can end up like Trash. Everyone here is suspect!

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 4

