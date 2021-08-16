Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Dkd Raq manage to bounce back?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5, the house was raided, leaving Raq in a vulnerable position.

Kanan Caught - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Kanan found himself in a lot of trouble after his part in the recent events came to light.

Marvin and Lou-Lou had a big bust-up over what happened to the house.

What did it make them realize?

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Burke: Neighbors said that there was some sort of car crash outside and they heard multiple shots fired, but no one saw anything.
Howard: No one sees anything. And then bodies start turning up.

Raq: You were there with your Uncle Marvin. Yeah, the stash house, Kanan. He told me what happened, but somehow forgot to mention that you were there. I wonder why.
Kanan: I was just going to get some money Scrap owed me. Saw Uncle Marvin there loading up his car, said he ain't need help but I wasn't gonna let him do that alone.
Raq: Right. Cuz you like that. You always wanting to lend a helping hand. Like when I ask you to help me with the dishes, every damn night, and you don't do shit.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Brothers Fighting - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
Kanan Caught - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
Staying Late - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
Ready For A Fight - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
Mother Knows Best - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
Scrap on Defense - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  2. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1
  3. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 5