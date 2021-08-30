Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Was there a way forward for everyone?

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6, the showcase arrived, paving the for some of the biggest drama to date.

Lovers Quarrel? - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6

The rivalry between Raq and Unique hit a boiling point, leaving lives on the line.

Meanwhile, Kanan continued to learn more about his new role, but he was in a lot of trouble when someone close to him caught on to his role.

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Raq: Looks like you found an even faster way to spend our money.
Lou-Lou: It's our money, Raq.
Raq: Well, your money's my money, little bro.

Doctor: You don't look well, Detective Howard.
Malcolm: That's cuz I'm fucking dying, Doc.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Getting Ready - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
Lovers Quarrel? - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
Kanan Lurks - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
Raq And Deen - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
Raq Prepares - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
Crown's Showcase - Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Power Book III: Raising Kanan
  2. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1
  3. Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 6