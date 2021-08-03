Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Was there a way forward for Max?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2, Jones filled Michael and Isobel in on bits from the past as they looked for a way to save Max's life.

Heath At Work - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Maria went to extreme measures to try and stop a murder.

Who was earmarked for death?

Elsewhere, Liz tried to move away from her past, but Max's looming death had her questioning everything she thought she knew about him.

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Kyle: Long, you need to do the things you used to do. Spend time with the people you know.
Wyatt: I thought I knew her. She brought me here.
Kyle: Your friends aren't hard to find. Just look for any dick waving a Confederate flag.

Michael: Noah was bad. Jones is worse. For once, we have the upper-hand. So let's go find out where we came from and save Max's stupid life again.
Isobel: We are in literal alien territory right now, Michael. We need to keep our guards up. Let him reveal his strategy and then use it against him. Checkmate.

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2

Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

On Duty Max - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
Liz At Work - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
Heath At Work - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
Checking In - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
Iced Up - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
Dazed Maria - Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
  1. Roswell, New Mexico
  2. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3
  3. Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 2