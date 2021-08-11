Watch Stargirl Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did the vacation prove to be a good break from fighting crime?

Courtney was forced to go away with her parents on Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1, leading to some big developments.

Courtney costume - Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Beth attempted to reconnect with Chuck, but she went up against quite the stumbling block.

Elsewhere, Yolanda continued to be haunted by Brainwave's death.

Who tried to help her through it?

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 Quotes

Courtney: Who are you?
Jennie: I’m Green Lantern’s daughter.

Maggie: What can I get you, hone? Earl makes a country-fried steak that you will be telling your grandkids about. I have it four or five times a week myself.
Starman: Well, who could say no to that?
Maggie: Need anything else, handsome?
Starman: Yeah, I’m looking for your ex-husband.
Maggie: Which one?
Starman: The one that likes stripes.

Courtney and Mike
Courtney costume
Beth costume
Rick costume
Yolanda costume
Courtney and Yolanda
