Watch Stargirl Online: Season 2 Episode 1

Did the vacation prove to be a good break from fighting crime?

Courtney was forced to go away with her parents on Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1, leading to some big developments.

Meanwhile, Beth attempted to reconnect with Chuck, but she went up against quite the stumbling block.

Elsewhere, Yolanda continued to be haunted by Brainwave's death.

Who tried to help her through it?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.