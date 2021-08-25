Watch Supergirl Online: Season 6 Episode 8

With Supergirl and Zor-El back in National City, they had some big decisions to make.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8 brought the series full circle as the uncle and niece attempted to save everyone by keeping the Phantom Zone closed.

With the world as they know it coming to an end, the pair had to make some big decisions about their crimefighting ways.

What did everyone else on the team think was the best foot forward?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.