Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 14

at .

Did Jordan prove he could be trusted?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, Jordan's powers continued to manifest as the truth about his past came to light.

Lois Schemes - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Clark turned to Lana to check out what happened with Kyle and the other subjects.

Elsewhere, Jonathan spent more time with John Henry Irons, leading to a tense turn of events in the Kent household.

Watch Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Superman & Lois online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 Quotes

Teen: Can you like tell us where Morgan Edge is?
Samuel: Do I look like someone to tell classified intel to drunk teenagers?

They need to know the truth.

Lois

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 Photos

Growing Closer Tall - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
Arms Crossed - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
Samuel Complains - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
Lois Schemes - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
John Henry In Trouble? - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
Super Good Time - Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
  1. Superman & Lois
  2. Superman & Lois Season 1
  3. Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14
  4. Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 14