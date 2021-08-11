Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 14

Did Jordan prove he could be trusted?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, Jordan's powers continued to manifest as the truth about his past came to light.

Meanwhile, Clark turned to Lana to check out what happened with Kyle and the other subjects.

Elsewhere, Jonathan spent more time with John Henry Irons, leading to a tense turn of events in the Kent household.

