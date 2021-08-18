Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 15

How did it all end for the town of Smallville?

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15, Superman's worst fears came to light when his son was taken over by Zeta-Rho.

Lois turned to Leslie Larr for answers and revealed she would threaten her existence to get some answers.

Elsewhere, Lana, Kyle, and Sarah agreed to stay in town to help General Lane.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.