Watch The Challenge Online: Season 37 Episode 1

Was it game over for the veterans?

The Challenge Season 37 Episode 1 was a War of the Worlds-esque reset, with a string of new faces thrown into the mix.

Aneesa Season 37 Look - The Challenge

With the veterans in danger, it became clear they had to put the past aside to remain in the game.

Meanwhile, Devin was shocked to be siding with the Big Brother alliance after an influx of Survivor players.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Challenge Season 37 Episode 1 Online

The Challenge Season 37 Episode 1

