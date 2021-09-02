90 Day Fiance Spinoff Lands Surprise Renewal: Cast, Premiere Date Revealed!

Did you think Discovery+ was done with 90 Day Bares All?

Well, we have some good news.

Host Shaun Robinson welcomes 90 Day superfans back for a second season, where personalities from across the franchise and across the world meet face-to-face for unexpected encounters, eclectic segments and in-depth interviews.

"Each fresh episode promises a medley of emotions as Shaun digs deep to go where no one else can, unlocking the most in-depth look ever at the stories and secrets to-date of franchise familiars," reads the logline.

"Viewers can expect intimate conversations with couples, family members and production crew, plus special musical performances, dance-offs, polygraph tests and even a red-hot wrestling show."

What's more, the new season is set to launch Sunday, September 12 on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc.

"Expect the unexpected on this second season of 90 DAY BARES ALL," said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals.

"Each episode is a grab bag of fun with playful segments, juicy surprises and revealing interviews baring our 90 Day Fiancé personalities in an all-new light."

A few of the confirmed guests appearing includes:

- Angela (Hazlehurst, Ga.) & Michael (Nigeria) – HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season six

- Brittany (Palm Beach, Fla.) – THE SINGLE LIFE season one

- Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – THE FAMILY CHANTEL

- Colt, Vanessa & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – THE SINGLE LIFE

- Darcey, Stacey (Middletown, Conn.) & Florian (Albania) – DARCEY & STACEY

- Elizabeth, Becky, Jen, Megan (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season six

- Jesse (Netherlands) – BEFORE THE 90 DAYS season three

- Jorge (Los Angeles, Calif.) – HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season three

- Kenneth (St. Petersburg, Fla.) & Armando (Mexico) – THE OTHER WAY season three

- Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) & Kelly (New York, N.Y.) – THE SINGLE LIFE

- Russ (Oklahoma City, Okla.) & Paola (Colombia) – HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season four

- Stephanie (Yonkers, N.Y.) – BEFORE THE 90 DAYS season four

- Syngin (South Africa) – HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season five

- Yara (Ukraine) – HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season six

The roster of guests is not that stellar with some of the names serving as distant memories in the franchise, and some of them just being the most obnoxious (looking at you, Angela and Jesse!)

What are your thoughts on the comeback?

Hit the comments below.

