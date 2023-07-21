90 Day: Last Resort Reveals Third Couple Desperately Clinging to Their Relationship

With scripted TV dying down due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, TLC will never run out of 90 Day Fiance content.

The cabler on Friday announced the third couple taking part in 90 Day: Last Resort, and it's a couple in need, for sure.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been a part of the franchise for years, but their relationship has been brimming with toxicity since their debut.

They don't communicate very well, and when they're apart, well, things tend to get worse for them.

Angela and Michael "are in love but the long-distance relationship has taken a toll on them over the last five years and now they find themselves world apart physically and emotionally," TLC says of their relationship on the spinoff.

"Loneliness has led them to make bad decisions and to be suspicious of one another."

"Can the retreat help them forgive, learn to trust again, bridge the gap in their communication, and figure out how to stay close despite the distance, or will old habits die hard and ultimately lead to the end of Angela and Michael's relationship?"

Many fans of the reality TV franchise have had enough of Angela's antics, but maybe they'll be able to connect with her as she dives into why her relationship with Michael is so fraught.

They have had plenty of laughs on-screen, but recently, it seems like the constant bickering has harmed their marriage.

"In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds," TLC revealed of the show earlier this month.

"Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy."

"Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue," the cabler teases, adding:

"At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on."

Joining Michael and Angela are franchise veterans Jovi & Yara and Big Ed & Liz.

The series premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9 PM ET/PT on TLC. Episodes will also be made available on Discovery+ and Max.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

