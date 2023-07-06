90 Day Fiance Spinoff The Last Resort Set for Summer Launch on TLC

There's never a dull moment in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, and the latest entry aims to help couples on the brink of breaking up.

TLC confirmed Thursday that the rumors are true:

90 Day: The Last Resort is real.

According to the cabler, the series focuses on five couples who have "reached their breaking points."

"In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds," the promotional material states.

"Alongside a team of professionals, they'll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy."

"Explosive group therapies, intense couples' sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue," TLC warns, adding:

"At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on."

In a word? Whoa.

It seems the franchise is channeling Married at First Sight, which features several moments in which the couples can decide to stay together or move on.

Whether their decisions will have any lasting ramifications for their places in the franchise, we don't know.

TLC has yet to confirm which cast members are participating, but our sister site, The Hollywood Gossip, did some sleuthing to get answers.

Angela Deem will be present. There's no telling whether her on-off-again husband, Michael Ilesanmi, will appear in the flesh or if his appearances will be conducted remotely.

Angela and Michael's relationship imploded, seemingly for good, on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Also rumored to be on the cast are Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, and Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown.

We think it's fair to say that 90 Day: The Last Resort has the potential for high drama, but there's no telling whether fans will connect with the above cast.

The series premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC, and that's not all:

A companion podcast called 90 Day: The Last Resort Sessions has also been confirmed to air alongside the series.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Are you ready for more Reality TV goodness?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.