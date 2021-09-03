Blue Bloods Season 12: First Details!

We are less than one month away from the premiere of Blue Bloods Season 12.

Thankfully, CBS has finally lifted the lid on some plot details.

Blude Bloods Season 12 Episode 1 is called “Hate is Hate."

"As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting," reads the official logline.

"Also, Erin investigates a decades-old case in which the primary eyewitness to the killing is her boss, D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), who was 13 years old at the time, on the 12th season premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 1 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."

The network also confirmed the returning cast would be Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Det. Maria Baez, and Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko.

The highly anticipated outing also offers the following recurring players:

Abigail Hawk (Abigail Baker)

Gregory Jbara (DCPI Garrett Moore)

Robert Clohessy (Lt. Gormley)

Steven Schirripa (Anthony Abetamarco)

Andrew Terraciano (Sean Reagan)

Tony Terraciano (Jack Reagan)

Lauren Patten (Officer Rachel Witten)

Rosyln Ruff (D.A. Kimberly Crawford)

Luis Antonio Ramos (Captain Espinosa)

Callie Thorne (Maggie Gibson)

Dylan Walsh (Mayor Peter Chase)

Jennifer Ikeda (Jennifer Power)

And if that wasn't enough, the network has even confirmed the guest cast:

Jenn Gambatese (Naomi Chesnick)

David Lee Huynh (Minh Tran)

Carmen M. Herlihy (Han Tran)

Cheryl Freeman (Sandra Harris)

Adeola Role (Leticia Harris)

Hasseim Muhammad (Marcus Carter)

Jenyffer Zorrilla (Tanya Carter)

Thomas Paolino (Arrenega Soares)

Emmet Smith (Eli Chesnick)

Vincent Condurso (David Hoffman)

Gary Lavard (Michael Gillette)

Matthew R. Staley (Glenn Kilmer)

Silvestre Rasuk (Jason Chavez)

Calvin Dutton (Larry Knoll)

Lori Hammell (Marcia Wells, I.A.B.)

Jason Altman (Simon Rinke, I.A.B.)

John Pigate (Doctor)

Gameela Wright (Reporter Helen)

Logan Crawford (Reporter #2)

Matt Consalvo (Officer Meyers)

Blair Baker (Woman, Deli)

Franny Alicia Reynoso (Kate)

Salar Ghajar (Yeshiva Bus Driver)

Erwin Falcon (Karoake MC)

There's a lot up in the air after the thrilling conclusion of Blue Bloods Season 11, but it will be nice to get fresh episodes of the beloved show.

This has been a long summer, and we want our favorite CBS shows back on the air.

CBS previously announced it would be rejigging its Friday schedule, with S.W.A.T. kicking things off at 8/7c, Magnum P.I. at 9/8c, and Blue Bloods at 10/9c.

What are your thoughts on all these plot details and cast details?

Hit the comments.

