Bridgerton Season 2: First Trailer Teases New Love Story, Premiere Date

Netflix's biggest series ever is closing in on a comeback.

The streamer on Saturday dropped a first-look at Bridgerton Season 2, and it's everything we hoped it would be.

Simone Ashley (Sex Education) was announced as the female lead for the second season, to star opposite Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton).

The first teaser shows Anthony meeting with Ashley's character, and the latter is less than thrilled with Anthony's comments on his future wife.

Yes, Anthony has some high demands, and yes, there's going to be a lot of sudsy drama.

It will be fun to see this new love story take place, and it looks very different from Daphne and Simon's road to love in the first season, which is very good in our book.

Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Calam Lynch (Dunkirk, Derry Girls), and Rupert Young (The White Queen) have also been added to the cast in the lead-up to Bridgerton Season 2.

The cast also includes Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson),Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), and Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton).

The cast is rounded out by Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), and Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington).

Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Kathryn Drysdale (Genevieve Delacroix), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley) also star.

Netflix is in it for the long haul with the Bridgerton universe, confirming it will stream for at least the next three seasons.

What's more, a spinoff has been ordered that will focus on Queen Charlotte, which will be great, we think.

Bridgerton Season 2 will not be arriving on Netflix until 2022, which is later than some first thought.

The streamer did not want it back in 2021, but due to a string of COVID-19 shutdowns, well, the series has now been pushed to 2022.

Have a look at the scene below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Are you ready for more?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.