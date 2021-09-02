Dickinson to End With Season 3: First Look & Premiere Date!

Apple TV+ is saying goodbye to one of its most beloved series.

The streamer on Thursday revealed Dickinson, the critically acclaimed series, will make its global debut on Friday, November 5, 2021, on Apple TV+.

The news also comes with the caveat that it will be the final season.

Dickinson Final Season Photo

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, who also makes her directorial debut, and starring Academy Award-nominee Hailee Steinfeld, who also executive produces, the 10-episode third season will premiere with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday thereafter through December 24, 2021.

"When I set out to make ‘Dickinson,' I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America’s greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily’s relevance and resonance to our society today," Smith shared.

"In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily’s story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew."

Emily poems - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10

"I can’t wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily’s coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now."

"Thank you to Hailee Steinfeld and our entire Dickinson team for making this such an unforgettable creative journey. I’m grateful for my partnership with Apple and can’t wait to continue telling more original stories with them in the years ahead."

In the third season, Emily Dickinson’s most productive time as an artist falls amid the raging American Civil War and an equally fierce battle that divides her own family.

As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past.

Austin attend - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10

Starring alongside Steinfeld in the third season of Dickinson are returning ensemble cast members Toby Huss, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Amanda Warren, Chinaza Uche, and Jane Krakowski, as well as world renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter, Wiz Khalifa, who will join the show once again as the character of ‘Death.’

The third season will also feature brand new guest stars including Ziwe as Sojourner Truth,’who also joined as a writer, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath, as well as returning favorites Zosia Mamet as‘Louisa May Alcott and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Your thoughts on the surprise announcement?

Check out the clip below.

Dickinson Quotes

Sue: You’re right.
Emily: Right about what?
Sue: The only time I feel things is when I’m with you.
Emily: She dealt her pretty words like Blades. How glittering they shone.
Sue: I pushed you toward him because I wanted to escape what I was feeling, and I slept with him ‘cause I didn’t wanna feel it. There is so much that I don’t want to feel, Emily. And the biggest thing that I don’t want to feel…
Emily: Is what? Hmm, is what? What is it, Sue? Just say it.
Sue: Is that I’m in love with you.
Emily: I don’t believe you.
Sue: It’s true.
Emily: It’s not true. Nothing you say to me is true. You’re not even Sue anymore. You’re a new person, a fake person. I don’t even recognize you, and everything you say to me is a lie.
Sue: Emily, I love.
Emily: Stop lying to me.
Sue: I love you, and I felt you in the library because you’re always with me. I can’t escape from you because the only true thing I will ever feel is my love for you.

Ship: I’m glad you asked. I came here for you.
Lavinia: I’m surprised you even remember me.
Ship: Of course I remember you. You’re the most pure, simple, quiet, traditional girl I ever knew, and that is why I want to make you my wife.
Lavinia: Ship, Ship, we hooked up once. Then you hooked up with someone else the same night.
Ship: That wasn’t very chivalrous of me. You’ll see I’ve changed, Lavinia. I’m not that college dropout that got drunk and tobogganed into a lake. I’m a serious adult man with entrepreneurial instincts and a profound respect for women who embody traditional values such as submissiveness, chastity, and willingness to do household chores.
Lavinia: I’m not even like that.
Ship: You’re Lavinia Dickinson. You have tea parties for your cats.
Lavinia: Well, yes, but I’ve changed too.
Ship: Oh, and how have you changed?
Lavinia: I’ll show you.
Ship: Whoa, whoa, whoa, don’t you think we should wait until marriage?
Lavinia: Henry ‘Ship’ Shipley, I don’t think you have any idea who you’re dealing with.

Dickinson

Dickinson Photos

Dickinson Final Season Photo
Sam fight - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10
Nobody - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10
Austin attend - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10
Emily poems - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10
Emily fight - Dickinson Season 2 Episode 10
