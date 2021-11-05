Dickinson Season 3 Review: A Climactic Conclusion Fit for Emily Dickinson

When Apple TV+ first revealed that Dickinson Season 3 would be the comedy's conclusion, there were some concerns it was too early to bring the show to a close.

After screening the entire season, it's clear the series is ending at the right time. Dickinson Season 3 is much darker than its predecessors, and for all intents and purposes, the show's beauty has been how it has grown with Emily.

As the backdrop to the ten-part final season, the Civil War provides characters time to assess who they are and what they want to become in one of history's most challenging times.

Emily is entirely different than the girl of the first two seasons, and Hailee Steinfeld gets some of the best material of her career as Emily tries to find herself, once and for all.

It's been delightful watching Emily grow through the series' run, and her arc builds to a satisfying conclusion best suited to three seasons.

Emily and Sue's love story remains the show's focal point, the best part of which is the writing.

Creator Alena Smith has proven to be a formidable force by creating rich, multi-layered characters that serve a purpose to the overall story.

Lavinia and Austin feel more critical than ever because their arcs purposefully bring everyone in their orbit full circle.

It's rare for shows to go out on their own terms, but Dickinson goes out with its most balanced season yet in terms of humor and plot.

The series continues playing with conventions by throwing characters into unique situations that perfectly show off the cast's strength.

Dickinson thrives when characters are put in these situations because there is a broader meaning behind them, and the severe nature of the arcs will not go unnoticed.

I don't want to give spoilers because I hate reading advanced reviews that leave nothing to the imagination, but you will notice the tonal shift the moment you begin watching.

That tone doesn't let up, and while Dickinson still has its signature lick of humor, this final season features characters finding their place in the world, and for some of them, that lets in the harsh light of day.

Betty and Henry's story is a bright spot as they finally get the time their characters deserve, providing one of the final season's best arcs.

Dickinson Season 3 is a tightly-written journey that will grab your attention from the first scene until the last. Many TV shows end a few seasons too late, but the stars align for Dickinson to conclude with one of the most satisfying final seasons I have watched in my life.

Buckle up, Dickinson fans, because you are in for a wild ride to the finish line. Ten episodes comprise the season, and the first three are available today on Apple TV+.

New episodes will air into December.

We will have you covered with more interviews leading up to the finale.

Check out the trailer below.

