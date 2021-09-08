Fanatic Feed: Charmed Finds Its New Sister, Midnight Mass Trailer, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, September 8.

Charmed Season 4 may not be arriving until 2022, but the series has announced its new witch.

According to TV Line, Lucy Barrett will join the show,, but the creatives are keeping many details under wraps until transmission.

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because… well… it’s just more fun that way," said co-showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco, and Nicki Renna.

"What we will say is she’s an artist with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion."

"She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

It's nice to know there's an element of mystery surrounding this new character.

Far too often, TV shows reveal the details in advance, and well, it's not as fun for the audience.

Barrett's casting comes months after the announcement that Madeleine Mantock was stepping away from the show.

Netflix has dropped a full-length trailer for Midnight Mass, a new horror-tinged miniseries.

From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community - but do these miracles come at a price?

Created and directed by Flanagan, the seven-episode limited series also stars Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Annarah Cymone, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Igby Rigney, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco.

The series is executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for Intrepid Pictures. Midnight Mass launches September 24.

Also at Netflix, the streamer has unveiled the full-length Season 2 trailer for The Baby-Sitters Club.

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, The Baby-Sitters Club is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks.

With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to watch the show on October 11.

