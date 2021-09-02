Fanatic Feed: Vanderpump Rules Return Date, Fate of Big Shot, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, September 2.

Disney+ today announced a Season 2 renewal for the basketball dramedy, Big Shot, led by John Stamos.

Created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies), Dean Lorey (My Wife and Kids) and Brad Garrett (Single Parents) and executive-produced by Kelley, Lorey, Garrett and Bill D'Elia (Chicago Hope), the second season will resume production in 2022.

"We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot. The show has touched so many hearts -John Stamos' brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn- we look forward to season two and beyond," said co-creator and executive producer David E. Kelley.

"This show represents everything Disney is to me - family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, @BigShotSeries is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney + demonstrated by giving us a second season," said Stamos.

"I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines."

"I'm so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn... thankfully he'll get that chance in season two. #grateful."

The series centers around Marvyn Korn (Stamos) after he is ousted from his position as head coach for an NCAA basketball team.

He is given a chance at redemption with a coaching position at Westbrook, an elite private high school for girls and soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability - foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn."

By learning to connect with his players and his daughter, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he's always hoped to be.

The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and off the court.

Over on HBO, The Emmy®-winning comedy series INSECURE will return for its fifth and final season Sunday, October 24 (10:00-10:30 pm ET/PT).

The final ten episodes will debut weekly on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Starring NAACP Image Award winner and six-time Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award nominee Issa Rae, the series continues to follow our favorite characters as they evaluate their relationships, both new and old, in an effort to figure out who and what comes with them in this next phase of their lives.

The fifth season also stars series regulars Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Courtney Taylor.

The series was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules is finally returning to Bravo, and it looks like the major cast exits will give some of the other cast members the time to shine.

"As one of LA's most successful restaurateurs, Lisa Vanderpump spent the pandemic keeping her many businesses afloat. With her restaurants finally reopened, she continues to serve as a mentor and mother figure for many of her employees, both current and former," reads the logline.

"After working at TomTom alongside boss and mentor Lisa, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have come up with the concept for their own bar and have spent the last few months seeking financing, working with a designer, and creating the cocktail menu of their dreams."

"When Katie Maloney- Schwartz's input clashes with Sandoval's beloved ideas, Schwartz must decide which of his life partners to support and which to leave out in the cold," the synopsis continues.

"With a brand new baby girl and the relationship she has always wanted, Scheana Shay appears to have it all. But when her fiancé and child's father, Brock Davies reveals a startling truth about his past, Scheana's friends start to question whether he's truly the fairytale prince of her dreams."

"Independence has always come naturally to Ariana Madix, who has funneled her energy into working on her own professional projects during quarantine."

"She finds herself caught in the middle of the drama when Sandoval's outsized opinions put him at odds with the rest of the group."

"A new working mom, Lala Kent is busy promoting her new book, working on her makeup company, and managing the staff of her house."

"Friendships are put to the test when she finds herself at odds with Scheana and Ariana. With nearly two years of sobriety under his belt, James Kennedy is doing better than ever - his music career is skyrocketing and he's planning to propose to the love of his life, Raquel Leviss. "

"But sobriety hasn't cured all of James' demons and when he continues to struggle with controlling his emotions, the group worries that Raquel might be marrying into a nightmare."

"In addition to working at SUR, Charli Burnett is studying to be an aesthetician. Friendship means the world to her and she has become extremely close to Scheana and Raquel."

"She even puts her modeling skills to the test to help raise money for a friend's botched plastic surgery. But questions about loyalty arise when one of her closest friends fails to take her side."

Elsewhere, MTV has confirmed Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will be back for a fifth season.

The upcoming fifth season marks the official return of reality TV icon Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi to the cast.

The series continues to be a powerhouse for MTV, owning the #1 spot across key demos in its time period and pacing a whopping +9% on L+3 share from last season, further cementing MTV as the dominant network Thursday nights.

On tonight's highly anticipated finale episode, Snooki's left to clean up the mess made by Dren as the trip comes to an end.

Meanwhile, Mike plans a second gender reveal even though everyone knows he's having a boy. But, the real surprise is what happens when Angelina "accidentally" shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband's face.

