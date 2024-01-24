Fanatic Feed: Mayor of Kingstown Casts New Faces, Sex and the City to Netflix

There is a lot of exciting casting news coming out of Hollywood today.

Some of our favorite actors are returning to the small screen in a big way.

Another favorite HBO series is making its way to Netflix. Check out all the news below!

Good news for fans of Lucifer’s Tom Ellis.

Deadline reports that he’ll be joining the second season of the Hulu series Tell Me Lies.

Tell Me Lies is a drama featuring an addictive relationship that unfolds over eight years, permanently altering the lives of everyone in their orbit.

He’ll play a fellow named Oliver, a professor at Baird College with a tough attitude that intimidates students. He’s married to a fellow professor named Marianne.

Apparently, he’ll be influencing one of the main characters, and his influence will have repercussions.

Are you one of those people who finds one premium channel or streamer and sticks with it forever?

If Netflix is your jam and you missed out on the culturally influential Sex and the City that aired on HBO, your chance to see it is upon you!

There is a catch, of course. The series will not be available worldwide, but you can catch it in the US and some European markets. And if you love the show and want to see the follow-up tales that were feature films, you’ll have to subscribe to Max to do it.

It’s a good bet that Warner Brothers Discovery is hoping that this jolt will bring more traffic to see their revival, And Just Like That… But the two series are not comparable critically or with fans, so whether the tactic works remains to be seen.

There’s a new UK original Prime Video series on the way with a stellar cast so far.

Malice is a new psychological series from writer and executive producer James Wood (The Great, Rev).

We don’t know much other than that, but if it comes even close to the greatness of The Great, we’re in for a treat.

Oh, and that cast? David Duchovny, Jack Whitehall, and Carice van Houten. Not bad for a start, right?

Solar Opposites fans have something coming their way on Hulu on February 5. There’s a Valentine’s Day special aptly titled “An Earth Shatteringly Romantic Solar Valentine’s Day Opposites Special," arriving just in time for the romantic types.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food, and fun stuff.

In Season 4, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures!

Here’s a preview!

Calling all Reacher fans!

We’ve got news about Season 3 already. That’s fast, right? Here’s what we know.

Today, Prime Video confirmed that Season 3 of Reacher will be based on the book Persuader, the 7th book in the Jack Reacher series, written by Lee Child.

With this news, Prime Video also confirms that Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) will return for Reacher Season 3, reprising the role of Frances Neagley alongside Reacher star Alan Ritchson.

Reacher Season 3 will find Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

The third season of Reacher is currently filming in Toronto. The renewal was announced in December 2023, two weeks before season two premiered on Prime Video.

Fans of the book series can weigh in on whether or not this is the direction you want the series to take!

We’ve also got Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 casting news, and this looks promising.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

Paramount+ announced today that Richard Brake, Denny Love, and Paula Malcomson will join the new season of Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles.

Richard Brake will play Merle Callahan, one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence.

Denny Love will play Kevin Jackson, a rookie prison guard.

Paula Malcomson will play Anna Fletcher, a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike.

Additionally, Michael Beach has been promoted to series regular and will return to his role as Police Captain Kareem Moore, one of the prison guard captains in Kingstown.

Nichole Galicia and Necar Zadegan will also both return this season in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca and Evelyn Foley.

This series constantly throws us for a loop, so we’re excited to see where the drama takes us next.

We know that the canvas will change somewhat dramatically with the exit of Dianne Wiest as Miriam McClusky.

We also learned that award-winning actor Colin Firth will star in the upcoming Peacock and Sky Original five-part limited event series Lockerbie, following the aftermath of the tragic explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland on December 21, 1988, which claimed the lives of 271 people.

Firth will portray Dr. Jim Swire, who tragically lost his beloved daughter, Flora, in the devastating event and has doggedly pursued justice, along with his wife Jane, ever since.

On December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their lives as the plane came down over the quiet Scottish town.

In the wake of the disaster and his daughter Flora’s death, Dr. Jim Swire (Firth) is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice.

Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family, and life but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever sullied.

Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.

Malin Åkerman, known for her work on Trophy Work, Children's Hospital, and Billions, will be heading to Starz.

The network has confirmed Åkerman (in the lead role of its upcoming drama series, The Hunting Wives.

Eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller have been ordered and will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Åkerman will portray Margo Banks in the series based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie O’Neil and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo’s irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.

That's a whole lot of news. Does any of it pique your interest??

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.