Hawkeye: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Join Forces in Thrilling Trailer

Are you ready for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop to fight crime?

Disney+ on Monday dropped the official trailer for the forthcoming TV series, Hawkeye.

"Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City," the streamer shared.

"Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero."

"The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

Well, the trailer looks a lot better than I thought it would be when I heard about a Hawkeye TV series.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

The robust cast includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James,and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie, Hawkeye debuts exclusively on Disney+ on November 24, 2021.

This is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe-set series, and it looks like it could be up there as one of the best.

We've already had WandaVision, Falcon & the Winter Soldier, What/If, and Loki. There is also a string of shows in various stages of development.

Disney+ is emerging as the place to be for all of these series set in the MCU.

