On My Block Final Season: First Look & Premiere Date!

The end is approaching for Netflix's On My Block.

The streamer on Tuesday announced the fourth -- and final -- season will premiere Monday, October 4.

All episodes will be available that day, which is a different day of the week in comparison to previous seasons.

Then again, Netflix has a stacked roster of programming for the rest of the year, so it makes sense.

On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city.

"Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive."

The cast includes Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Oscar.

The final season renewal was announced earlier this year, several months after the launch of the third season.

Many were concerned the series wouldn't be picked up for a fourth season because of the lengthy hiatus between the third season and the announcement.

On My Block emerged as a huge hit for Netflix.

The cast negotiated hefty pay rises ahead of production on the third season, which included terms should the show be renewed for a fifth season.

The cast negotiated their fees episodic fees jumping from $200,000 for seasons one and two to $650,000 for season three.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the cast was poised to see their pay bump to $850,000 for season four as part of the deal, with a potential jump to $1.05 million if a fifth season came to pass.

While the series is not reaching a fifth season, the fourth season is set to have two more episodes than the third, which should help bring the stories to a close.

On My Block is one of many Netflix shows announced to be ending.

It joins Atypical, Dead to Me, The Kominsky Method, Dear White People, Lost in Space, Ozark, and Grace & Frankie.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

