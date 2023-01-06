Freeridge: Netflix Shares Teaser for On My Block Spinoff

The On My Block universe is expanding at Netflix.

Netflix on Friday unveiled the official teaser for the spinoff series, Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023.

All eight episodes will be available on day one, which keeps with Netflix tradition.

As for what this new chapter is about, check out the logline:

Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.

There's a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had.

Freeridge stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Gloria), Bryana Salaz (Ines), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Cam), Ciara Riley Wilson (Demi), and Peggy Blow in a new series regular role.

The cast also includes Michael Solomon, Zaire Adams, J.R. Villarreal, and Jean Paul San Pedro.

Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons are all reprising their roles from On My Block.

Lauren Iungerich (Showrunner/Co-Creator/Executive Producer) told Netflix's Tudum of the new series last year:

"The new core four of Freeridge don't step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew."

"They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them."

"Through the lens of this new group of friends, we'll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven't seen before."

On My Block was a huge success for Netflix upon its launch, becoming one of the most binged shows on the streaming service.

The teaser certainly captures the tone we came to love on the original series.

But it's hard to tell whether lightning will strike twice.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.