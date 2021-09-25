Sex Education Renewed for Season 4!

Netflix has ordered up another season of Moordale action.

The streamer confirmed a renewal for Sex Education Season 4 during its first TUDUM fan event on Saturday.

Impressively, the renewal comes less than two weeks after Sex Education Season 3 dropped.

Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) and Ncuti Gatwa (Eric) were at the event and spoke about their love for the series.

"It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way," reads the official description for the third season.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms."

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Other new cast members for the third season included Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, recording artist, and songwriter, Dua Saleh, who joins in their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

Indra Ové is also on board as Elsie’s foster mum Anna.

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, and Tanya Reynolds.

The cast also includes Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

Sex Education Season 3 was perfect, with the series growing older with the characters.

It tackled more mature storylines, making way for some more fresh drama.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven.

The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey, and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell.

Season 3 is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo. Laurie Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell are also Executive Producers.

