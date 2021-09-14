Ted Lasso Stars Score Huge Pay Raises Ahead of Season 3!

Ted Lasso's stratospheric success the last year has been thanks to the solid writing and casting.

The series has been a huge hit on the awards front and the current second season continues to be one of the most-talked-about series of the last few years.

The cast and writer have now reportedly negotiated new deals, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

These deals will see them get sizable pay bumps.

Jason Sudeikis “has already closed a deal for season three that will pay him in the vicinity of $1 million an episode,” the outlet revealed this week.

The salary includes compensation as head writer and executive producer, in addition to his starring role.

The total “is up from the $250,000 [to] $300,000 per-episode sum he earned” for the first two seasons and the extra episodes for Season 2.

Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Brendan Hunt are all receiving pay raises.

All four of them earned $50,000 – $75,000 per episode for the first two seasons.

They will all be making the same amount again, but around $125,000 – $150,000 for each episode of the third season.

Hunt and Goldstein are also billed as writers on the show, so they will both get additional compensation for the episodes they contribute to. They are both also listed as EPs.

The remaining writers are also in line for increases, but no details have been made available.

Salaries on the small screen have been on the rise, thanks to the power of streaming.

These networks want the biggest talent, and that comes with a hefty price to pay.

Chris Pratt was recently revealed to be making $1.4 million per episode of Amazon's The Terminal List.

It's no wonder talent is leaving the broadcast and cable networks behind.

Ted Lasso continues Fridays on Apple TV+.

